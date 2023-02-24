Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's game that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-19) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-21) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Appalachian State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 24.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Mountaineers suffered a 78-62 loss to JMU.
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction
- Prediction: Appalachian State 75, UL Monroe 63
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- When the Mountaineers took down the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 117 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 87-81, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (10).
Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 159) on December 29
- 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 14
- 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 168) on November 27
- 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on January 21
- 59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 258) on January 7
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers' -77 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (130th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (320th in college basketball).
- With 66.3 points per game in Sun Belt matchups, Appalachian State is putting up 1.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (68.1 PPG).
- The Mountaineers are posting 72.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 64.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Appalachian State is allowing 8.3 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (74.7).
- In their last 10 games, the Mountaineers have been racking up 64.8 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 68.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
