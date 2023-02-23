How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (22-7) travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles average 23.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (59.1).
- Florida State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 59 points.
- When it scores more than 59.1 points, Florida State is 22-6.
- The Demon Deacons record eight fewer points per game (59) than the Seminoles allow (67).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 67 points, it is 7-0.
- Wake Forest is 14-12 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons shoot 32.2% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Seminoles concede defensively.
- The Seminoles shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|NC State
|L 51-42
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 63-55
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 71-58
|Carmichael Arena
|2/23/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
