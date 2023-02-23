The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies put up 13.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (60.7).
  • Virginia Tech is 20-3 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • When it scores more than 60.7 points, Virginia Tech is 21-1.
  • The Tar Heels average 71.6 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.2 the Hokies allow.
  • When North Carolina scores more than 58.2 points, it is 18-6.
  • North Carolina's record is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
  • This year the Tar Heels are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hokies concede.
  • The Hokies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Boston College W 73-55 Carmichael Arena
2/16/2023 @ NC State L 77-66 Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 Wake Forest W 71-58 Carmichael Arena
2/23/2023 Virginia Tech - Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.