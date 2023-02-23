How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies put up 13.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (60.7).
- Virginia Tech is 20-3 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- When it scores more than 60.7 points, Virginia Tech is 21-1.
- The Tar Heels average 71.6 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.2 the Hokies allow.
- When North Carolina scores more than 58.2 points, it is 18-6.
- North Carolina's record is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
- This year the Tar Heels are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hokies concede.
- The Hokies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Boston College
|W 73-55
|Carmichael Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ NC State
|L 77-66
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 71-58
|Carmichael Arena
|2/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
