The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies put up 13.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (60.7).

Virginia Tech is 20-3 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

When it scores more than 60.7 points, Virginia Tech is 21-1.

The Tar Heels average 71.6 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.2 the Hokies allow.

When North Carolina scores more than 58.2 points, it is 18-6.

North Carolina's record is 18-3 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.

This year the Tar Heels are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hokies concede.

The Hokies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Tar Heels have given up.

