North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with North Carolina securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Tar Heels enter this game on the heels of a 71-58 win against Wake Forest on Sunday.
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 67, Virginia Tech 66
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On January 19, the Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season, a 61-56 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.
- North Carolina has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on November 27
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 40) on November 24
- 73-62 at home over Virginia (No. 65) on February 2
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels have a +293 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 71.6 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball and are allowing 60.7 per contest to rank 80th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, North Carolina scores fewer points per game (66.1) than its season average (71.6).
- The Tar Heels are posting 74.7 points per game this season at home, which is 8.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (66.1).
- In 2022-23, North Carolina is giving up 53.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 67.
- The Tar Heels have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.9 points fewer than the 71.6 they've scored this season.
