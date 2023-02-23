How to Watch the NC State vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils (23-4) will be looking to build on a nine-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
NC State vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack score an average of 71.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.
- NC State has a 15-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.1 points.
- NC State is 18-8 when it scores more than 50.7 points.
- The 65.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 3.1 more points than the Wolfpack allow (62.0).
- Duke is 14-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.
- Duke has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Blue Devils are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.9%).
- The Wolfpack's 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.0 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 71-59
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 77-66
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-62
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.