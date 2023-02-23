The Duke Blue Devils (23-4) will be looking to build on a nine-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack score an average of 71.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.

NC State has a 15-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.1 points.

NC State is 18-8 when it scores more than 50.7 points.

The 65.1 points per game the Blue Devils put up are just 3.1 more points than the Wolfpack allow (62.0).

Duke is 14-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Duke has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.

The Blue Devils are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.9%).

The Wolfpack's 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.0 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

NC State Schedule