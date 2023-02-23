NC State vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (23-4) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) at 8:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Duke, who are favored by our model.
The Wolfpack's last game was a 75-62 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.
NC State vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 66, NC State 58
NC State Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Wolfpack claimed their signature win of the season, a 94-81 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).
- NC State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 28) on December 11
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 34) on January 22
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 42) on December 5
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 66th in college basketball, and giving up 62.0 per outing, 117th in college basketball) and have a +256 scoring differential.
- NC State has averaged 6.3 fewer points in ACC games (65.2) than overall (71.5).
- At home the Wolfpack are putting up 76.4 points per game, 12.8 more than they are averaging on the road (63.6).
- NC State is giving up fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than on the road (66.7).
- The Wolfpack have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 62.2 points per contest, 9.3 fewer points their than season average of 71.5.
