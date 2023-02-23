The Duke Blue Devils (23-4) aim to extend a nine-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Duke vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack score an average of 71.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.
  • NC State has a 15-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
  • NC State has put together an 18-8 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
  • The Blue Devils score only 3.1 more points per game (65.1) than the Wolfpack allow (62).
  • When Duke puts up more than 62 points, it is 14-0.
  • Duke has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.
  • The Blue Devils are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.9%).
  • The Wolfpack's 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is six higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Miami (FL) W 50-40 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 61-45 Cassell Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia W 56-52 John Paul Jones Arena
2/23/2023 NC State - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 North Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium

