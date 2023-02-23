Duke vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (23-4) and the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Duke squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Blue Devils claimed a 56-52 victory against Virginia.
Duke vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Duke vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 66, NC State 58
Duke Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on February 5, the Blue Devils picked up their best win of the season, a 57-52 road victory.
- The Blue Devils have six wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
- Duke has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on December 29
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 34) on January 1
- 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 43) on December 11
- 50-40 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on February 12
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils average 65.1 points per game (181st in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per contest (third in college basketball). They have a +389 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.
- In conference tilts, Duke puts up fewer points per game (60.4) than its season average (65.1).
- The Blue Devils post 69.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- Duke surrenders 49.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 50.2 in away games.
- The Blue Devils' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 57 points a contest compared to the 65.1 they've averaged this season.
