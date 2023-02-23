Thursday's game features the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-17) and the Charlotte 49ers (11-14) matching up at UNT Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-63 win for North Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.

The 49ers fell in their most recent matchup 83-79 against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

Charlotte vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 66, Charlotte 63

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

The 49ers picked up their signature win of the season on January 26, when they grabbed a 66-61 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (six).

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on January 21

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on February 11

59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 208) on November 26

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 211) on December 19

Charlotte Performance Insights