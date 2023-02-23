Charlotte vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the North Texas Lady Eagles (10-17) and the Charlotte 49ers (11-14) matching up at UNT Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-63 win for North Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.
The 49ers fell in their most recent matchup 83-79 against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
Charlotte vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 66, Charlotte 63
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- The 49ers picked up their signature win of the season on January 26, when they grabbed a 66-61 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (six).
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on January 21
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on February 11
- 59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 208) on November 26
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 211) on December 19
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers' -128 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 62 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (255th in college basketball).
- Charlotte scores more in conference play (64.3 points per game) than overall (62).
- In 2022-23 the 49ers are averaging 10.8 more points per game at home (67.7) than away (56.9).
- At home Charlotte is conceding 66.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than it is on the road (68.7).
- In their last 10 games, the 49ers are putting up 64.1 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average (62).
