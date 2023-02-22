Winthrop vs. Campbell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Campbell Lady Camels (14-13) against the Winthrop Eagles (8-19) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-48 in favor of Campbell, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Eagles' last game on Saturday ended in a 64-57 loss to Charleston Southern.
Winthrop vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
Winthrop vs. Campbell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 63, Winthrop 48
Winthrop Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles took down the Radford Highlanders, who are ranked No. 295 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 60-48, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- Winthrop has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (15).
Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 28
- 69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on January 7
- 69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 336) on February 1
- 53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 11
- 56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 12
Winthrop Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 8.5 points per game (posting 52.2 points per game, 352nd in college basketball, while giving up 60.7 per contest, 80th in college basketball) and have a -229 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Winthrop has scored 53.9 points per game in Big South action, and 52.2 overall.
- The Eagles are putting up more points at home (55.4 per game) than away (48.9).
- Winthrop is allowing fewer points at home (58.1 per game) than on the road (62.8).
- The Eagles are posting 57.2 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 5.0 more than their average for the season (52.2).
