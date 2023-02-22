Wednesday's game at The Buc Dome has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-17) matching up with the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-22) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-60 win for UNC Asheville, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs fell in their last matchup 82-58 against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 62, Charleston Southern 60

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers 64-51 on February 1.

UNC Asheville has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

52-49 at home over Radford (No. 295) on February 15

68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on November 18

64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28

68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 4

65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8

UNC Asheville Performance Insights