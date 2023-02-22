The NC State Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-6 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7 ACC) after winning 10 home games in a row. The Wolf Pack are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 156.5.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -5.5 156.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State and its opponents have gone over 156.5 combined points in four of 24 games this season.

The average total in NC State's games this season is 147.8, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 12-12-0 this season.

NC State has covered less often than Wake Forest this season, sporting an ATS record of 12-12-0, compared to the 14-10-0 mark of Wake Forest.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 4 16.7% 78.6 156.6 69.2 143.1 147.3 Wake Forest 8 33.3% 78 156.6 73.9 143.1 145.5

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

NC State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of Wolf Pack's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Wolf Pack have put together a 7-9-0 ATS record in conference play so far this year.

The Wolf Pack record only 4.7 more points per game (78.6) than the Demon Deacons allow (73.9).

When NC State puts up more than 73.9 points, it is 11-4 against the spread and 17-1 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 12-12-0 5-6 12-12-0 Wake Forest 14-10-0 3-1 17-7-0

NC State vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits

NC State Wake Forest 14-1 Home Record 12-2 4-5 Away Record 4-6 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 83.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.