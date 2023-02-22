NC State vs. Wake Forest: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 22
The NC State Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-6 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7 ACC) after winning 10 home games in a row. The Wolf Pack are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 156.5.
NC State vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|NC State
|-5.5
|156.5
NC State Betting Records & Stats
- NC State and its opponents have gone over 156.5 combined points in four of 24 games this season.
- The average total in NC State's games this season is 147.8, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 12-12-0 this season.
- NC State has covered less often than Wake Forest this season, sporting an ATS record of 12-12-0, compared to the 14-10-0 mark of Wake Forest.
NC State vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 156.5
|% of Games Over 156.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|4
|16.7%
|78.6
|156.6
|69.2
|143.1
|147.3
|Wake Forest
|8
|33.3%
|78
|156.6
|73.9
|143.1
|145.5
Additional NC State Insights & Trends
- NC State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- Five of Wolf Pack's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Wolf Pack have put together a 7-9-0 ATS record in conference play so far this year.
- The Wolf Pack record only 4.7 more points per game (78.6) than the Demon Deacons allow (73.9).
- When NC State puts up more than 73.9 points, it is 11-4 against the spread and 17-1 overall.
NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|12-12-0
|5-6
|12-12-0
|Wake Forest
|14-10-0
|3-1
|17-7-0
NC State vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits
|NC State
|Wake Forest
|14-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|4-5
|Away Record
|4-6
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|83.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.6
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
