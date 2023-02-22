High Point vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the High Point Panthers (14-12) and Radford Highlanders (11-16) matching up at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Panthers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Panthers are coming off of an 83-51 win against South Carolina Upstate in their last outing on Saturday.
High Point vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
High Point vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 65, Radford 62
High Point Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers defeated the No. 274-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 57-49, on January 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- High Point has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
High Point 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 274) on February 8
- 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 295) on January 21
- 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15
- 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 14
- 79-50 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on December 29
High Point Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game (posting 66.9 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and allowing 61.9 per outing, 112th in college basketball) and have a +130 scoring differential.
- High Point has averaged 1.3 more points in Big South action (68.2) than overall (66.9).
- At home the Panthers are scoring 66.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (67.2).
- In 2022-23 High Point is allowing 3.3 more points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (58.9).
- While the Panthers are putting up 66.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 67.8 a contest.
