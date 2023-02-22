Gardner-Webb vs. Longwood Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (24-4) versus the Longwood Lancers (8-19) at Willett Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-61 in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Runnin' Bulldogs' most recent outing on Saturday ended in an 82-58 victory over UNC Asheville.
Gardner-Webb vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia
Gardner-Webb vs. Longwood Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, Longwood 61
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- The Runnin' Bulldogs defeated the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 67-59 win on December 15 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Gardner-Webb is 20-1 (.952%) -- the second-most victories.
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on November 19
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 226) on January 28
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 226) on December 31
- 61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 239) on December 12
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' +283 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (221st in college basketball).
- In Big South games, Gardner-Webb has averaged 1.7 more points (77.5) than overall (75.8) in 2022-23.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are putting up more points at home (78.9 per game) than away (73.1).
- At home Gardner-Webb is giving up 65.9 points per game, 2.0 more than it is on the road (63.9).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Runnin' Bulldogs are averaging 78.6 points per game, 2.8 more than their season average (75.8).
