The Davidson Wildcats (12-14) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the George Washington Colonials (17-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Davidson vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 64.8 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 61 the Colonials give up.

Davidson is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.

Davidson has put together an 11-4 record in games it scores more than 61 points.

The Colonials score only 3.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Wildcats give up (68.3).

When George Washington puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 7-0.

George Washington is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.

The Colonials are making 35.8% of their shots from the field, 12.4% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (48.2%).

The Wildcats shoot 39.4% from the field, 14.8% lower than the Colonials allow.

Davidson Schedule