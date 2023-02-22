Wednesday's contest that pits the George Washington Colonials (17-10) versus the Davidson Wildcats (12-14) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Washington, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 22.

The Wildcats' last outing on Sunday ended in a 78-64 loss to UMass.

Davidson vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Davidson vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 67, Davidson 62

Davidson Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats defeated the Duquesne Dukes, who are ranked No. 137 in our computer rankings, on January 22 by a score of 66-65, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 155) on November 21

75-71 at home over Saint Louis (No. 158) on January 25

71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 182) on December 4

68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on December 21

65-62 at home over Morgan State (No. 215) on December 28

Davidson Performance Insights