Campbell vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Campbell Lady Camels (14-13) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-19) squaring off at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 63-48 win for heavily favored Campbell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Camels suffered a 60-56 loss to Presbyterian.
Campbell vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Campbell vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 63, Winthrop 48
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Camels' signature victory this season came against the Coppin State Lady Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 300) in our computer rankings. The Lady Camels took home the 47-38 win at home on December 1.
- Campbell has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 303) on November 12
- 61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 29
- 56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 336) on December 31
- 64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 7
- 54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Lady Camels' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.6 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 52.3 per contest (fifth in college basketball).
- With 56.8 points per game in Big South contests, Campbell is putting up 1.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (58.6 PPG).
- At home, the Lady Camels are posting 9.7 more points per game (64.3) than they are in road games (54.6).
- In home games, Campbell is giving up 4.2 fewer points per game (48.8) than away from home (53).
- The Lady Camels have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 56.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points fewer than the 58.6 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.