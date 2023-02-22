Wednesday's game features the James Madison Dukes (22-6) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-18) squaring off at George M. Holmes Convocation Center (on February 22) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-63 victory for JMU.

The Mountaineers lost their most recent outing 73-66 against Troy on Saturday.

Appalachian State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 72, Appalachian State 63

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers beat the No. 117-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, 87-81, on December 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mountaineers are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on December 29

96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 171) on January 14

84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 27

81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on January 21

63-55 at home over Georgia State (No. 257) on February 9

Appalachian State Performance Insights