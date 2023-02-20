Monday's game between the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks (6-17) and North Carolina Central Eagles (12-13) going head to head at Hytche Athletic Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland-Eastern Shore, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on February 20.

The Eagles won their last outing 62-50 against Delaware State on Saturday.

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 66, North Carolina Central 65

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on February 6, when they beat the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who rank No. 158 in our computer rankings, 73-68.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on December 15

67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 13

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 317) on January 23

63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 349) on January 21

62-50 on the road over Delaware State (No. 349) on February 18

North Carolina Central Performance Insights