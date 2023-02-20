The Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) will attempt to snap a 10-game road losing streak at the Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Duke has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 27 times this season.

Louisville has put together an 11-16-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 27 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Bookmakers rate Duke much higher (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (30th).

Oddsmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

