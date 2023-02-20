The Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) will hope to stop a 10-game road skid when squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (47%).

Duke is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 272nd.

The Blue Devils score 71.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cardinals allow.

When Duke scores more than 75.4 points, it is 8-0.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke is posting 76.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 68.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils are allowing 9.8 fewer points per game (59.9) than on the road (69.7).

Looking at three-point shooting, Duke has fared better at home this year, making 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Duke Schedule