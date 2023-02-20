How to Watch Duke vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) will hope to stop a 10-game road skid when squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Duke vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- Duke is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 272nd.
- The Blue Devils score 71.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cardinals allow.
- When Duke scores more than 75.4 points, it is 8-0.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Duke is posting 76.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 68.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Blue Devils are allowing 9.8 fewer points per game (59.9) than on the road (69.7).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Duke has fared better at home this year, making 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 69-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/14/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 68-64
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/18/2023
|@ Syracuse
|W 77-55
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/20/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/25/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/28/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
