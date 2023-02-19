The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) travel to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Demon Deacons' 59.1 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 60.8 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Wake Forest is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • Wake Forest is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • The 71.6 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 13.0 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (58.6).
  • North Carolina is 17-6 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
  • North Carolina is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Tar Heels shoot 42% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.
  • The Demon Deacons make 30.9% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 Clemson W 69-64 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/9/2023 NC State L 51-42 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 63-55 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena
2/23/2023 Florida State - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 Boston College - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.