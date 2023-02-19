UNC Wilmington vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-9) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-20) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Stony Brook, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Seahawks are coming off of a 63-53 loss to Hampton in their most recent game on Friday.
UNC Wilmington vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
UNC Wilmington vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 70, UNC Wilmington 57
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks took down the No. 280-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Elon Phoenix, 62-58, on January 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Seahawks are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Wilmington is 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 11.1 points per game (scoring 56.8 points per game to rank 323rd in college basketball while allowing 67.9 per outing to rank 265th in college basketball) and have a -268 scoring differential overall.
- UNC Wilmington's offense has been more effective in CAA games this year, posting 57.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 56.8 PPG.
- The Seahawks are scoring 58.6 points per game this year at home, which is 3.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (55.2).
- Defensively, UNC Wilmington has been better at home this season, ceding 60.1 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.
- The Seahawks have been putting up 59.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 56.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
