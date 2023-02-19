North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Sunday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) at Carmichael Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56 and heavily favors North Carolina to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Tar Heels lost their most recent game 77-66 against NC State on Thursday.
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 69, Wake Forest 56
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' signature win this season came in a 61-56 victory over the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on January 19.
- The Tar Heels have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on November 27
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 24) on January 15
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 33) on November 24
- 73-62 at home over Virginia (No. 63) on February 2
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels are outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game with a +280 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allow 60.8 per contest (87th in college basketball).
- With 65.7 points per game in ACC tilts, North Carolina is putting up 5.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.6 PPG).
- The Tar Heels are averaging 75 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 66.1 points per contest.
- North Carolina cedes 53.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Tar Heels have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 66.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 71.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.
