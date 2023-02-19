Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) and NC State Wolfpack (18-8) going head-to-head at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Wolfpack's last contest on Thursday ended in a 77-66 win over North Carolina.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, NC State 63

NC State Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Wolfpack registered their best win of the season, a 94-81 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.

The Wolfpack have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 16

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 28) on December 11

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 36) on January 22

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 45) on December 5

NC State Performance Insights