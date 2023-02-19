Sunday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-9) and Monmouth Hawks (12-13) matching up at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of N.C. A&T, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Aggies suffered a 79-64 loss to William & Mary.

N.C. A&T vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 66, Monmouth 62

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

On January 13, the Aggies registered their best win of the season, a 67-63 victory over the Northeastern Huskies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings.

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 155) on January 20

68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 6

75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 255) on January 22

76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on January 29

66-58 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on January 1

N.C. A&T Performance Insights