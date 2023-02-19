N.C. A&T vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-9) and Monmouth Hawks (12-13) matching up at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of N.C. A&T, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Aggies suffered a 79-64 loss to William & Mary.
N.C. A&T vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
N.C. A&T vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 66, Monmouth 62
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- On January 13, the Aggies registered their best win of the season, a 67-63 victory over the Northeastern Huskies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings.
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 155) on January 20
- 68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 6
- 75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 255) on January 22
- 76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on January 29
- 66-58 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on January 1
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies average 69.0 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per outing (135th in college basketball). They have a +151 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.
- In conference games, N.C. A&T scores fewer points per contest (64.7) than its overall average (69.0).
- The Aggies put up 74.6 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
- N.C. A&T is ceding 58.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (66.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Aggies have been putting up 64.0 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 69.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
