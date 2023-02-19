Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Elon Phoenix (8-17) versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-14) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 67-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 19.
In their last game on Friday, the Phoenix claimed a 57-48 victory against Monmouth.
Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Elon 67, Charleston (SC) 64
Elon Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Phoenix beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs at home on November 22 by a score of 71-68.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Phoenix are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.
- Elon has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (eight).
Elon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 173) on January 27
- 63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 3
- 60-57 at home over High Point (No. 235) on November 13
- 57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on February 17
- 62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on February 5
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix have a -152 scoring differential, falling short by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 58.6 points per game to rank 303rd in college basketball and are allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 188th in college basketball.
- Elon's offense has been less effective in CAA games this season, putting up 57.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.6 PPG.
- The Phoenix are posting 61.5 points per game this year at home, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (57.1).
- Elon cedes 63.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 64.9 in away games.
- On offense, the Phoenix have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 59.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 58.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.
