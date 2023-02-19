Sunday's game that pits the Elon Phoenix (8-17) versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-14) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 67-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 19.

In their last game on Friday, the Phoenix claimed a 57-48 victory against Monmouth.

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 67, Charleston (SC) 64

Elon Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Phoenix beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs at home on November 22 by a score of 71-68.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Phoenix are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Elon has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (eight).

Elon 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 173) on January 27

63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 3

60-57 at home over High Point (No. 235) on November 13

57-48 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on February 17

62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 270) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Elon Performance Insights