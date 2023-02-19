The Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) take on the Duke Blue Devils (22-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in ACC play. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Duke vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 65.5 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 61.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Duke has a 22-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Duke is 15-0 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

The Cavaliers average 18.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Blue Devils allow (50.7).

Virginia has a 15-11 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.

Virginia's record is 13-2 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.

This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils' 39 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Cavaliers have conceded.

