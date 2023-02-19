How to Watch the Duke vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) take on the Duke Blue Devils (22-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in ACC play. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Duke vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils' 65.5 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 61.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Duke has a 22-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
- Duke is 15-0 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
- The Cavaliers average 18.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Blue Devils allow (50.7).
- Virginia has a 15-11 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- Virginia's record is 13-2 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
- This year the Cavaliers are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blue Devils give up.
- The Blue Devils' 39 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Cavaliers have conceded.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 68-27
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/12/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 50-40
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 61-45
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
