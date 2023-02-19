Duke vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (22-4) and the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) facing off at John Paul Jones Arena (on February 19) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Duke.
The Blue Devils lost their most recent matchup 61-45 against Virginia Tech on Thursday.
Duke vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Duke vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 66, Virginia 58
Duke Schedule Analysis
- On February 5, the Blue Devils claimed their signature win of the season, a 57-52 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Blue Devils have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
- Duke has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Cavaliers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 24) on December 29
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 35) on January 1
- 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 41) on December 11
- 50-40 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils' +385 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per contest (third in college basketball).
- In conference play, Duke is scoring fewer points (60.7 per game) than it is overall (65.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Blue Devils score 69.1 points per game. Away, they score 64.1.
- In 2022-23 Duke is allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (49.8) than away (50.1).
- While the Blue Devils are posting 65.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 57.9 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.