Davidson vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutewomen (22-4) going head to head against the Davidson Wildcats (12-13) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-57 win as our model heavily favors UMass.
The Wildcats head into this contest on the heels of a 72-56 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA) on Wednesday.
Davidson vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Davidson vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 74, Davidson 57
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats took down the No. 142-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Austin Peay Governors, 62-41, on November 21, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- According to the RPI, the Minutewomen have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 on the road over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 22
- 75-71 at home over Saint Louis (No. 164) on January 25
- 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on December 4
- 68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 185) on December 21
- 65-62 at home over Morgan State (No. 200) on December 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -76 scoring differential, falling short by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.8 points per game, 188th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.9 per contest to rank 266th in college basketball.
- Davidson has averaged 3.7 more points in A-10 games (68.5) than overall (64.8).
- In 2022-23 the Wildcats are averaging 6.1 fewer points per game at home (62.8) than away (68.9).
- Davidson concedes 61.4 points per game at home, and 76.2 on the road.
- While the Wildcats are averaging 64.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 68.9 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.