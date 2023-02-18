Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (8-18) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-22) squaring off at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Eagles lost 68-56 to Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.
Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Winthrop 62, Charleston Southern 57
Winthrop Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came against the Radford Highlanders, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 294) in our computer rankings. The Eagles brought home the 60-48 win at home on February 4.
- Winthrop has 14 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 28
- 69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 344) on February 1
- 69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on January 7
- 53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 11
- 56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 12
Winthrop Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -222 scoring differential, falling short by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 52 points per game to rank 353rd in college basketball and are giving up 60.6 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.
- Winthrop's offense has been more effective in Big South games this year, posting 53.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 52 PPG.
- The Eagles average 55.3 points per game at home, compared to 48.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Winthrop is allowing 57.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 62.8.
- The Eagles have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 55.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.7 points more than the 52 they've scored this year.
