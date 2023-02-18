Cameron Hildreth is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 ACC) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) at Watsco Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on Bally Sports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida TV: Bally Sports | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wake Forest's Last Game

Wake Forest was victorious in its previous game versus the Georgia Tech, 71-70, on Saturday. Hildreth led the way with 19 points, plus two boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Hildreth 19 2 1 1 2 0 Tyree Appleby 16 3 6 2 0 2 Bobi Klintman 11 5 0 0 1 2

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Hildreth is posting 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor.

Andrew Carr paces the Demon Deacons in rebounding (6.0 per game), and puts up 11.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Damari Monsanto gives the Demon Deacons 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Demon Deacons receive 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Bobi Klintman.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)