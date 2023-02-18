The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-15, 5-10 CAA) go up against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FloSports.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware How to Watch on TV: FloSports

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Betting Trends

UNC Wilmington is 14-8-2 ATS this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Delaware has put together a 9-14-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 24 times this season.

