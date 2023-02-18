UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-15, 5-10 CAA) go up against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FloSports.
UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Delaware Moneyline
|UNC Wilmington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Delaware (-1.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Delaware (-1.5)
|133
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Delaware (-2.5)
|132.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Delaware (-1.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Betting Trends
- UNC Wilmington is 14-8-2 ATS this season.
- The Seahawks have covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Delaware has put together a 9-14-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 24 times this season.
