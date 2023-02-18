Saturday's game between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-13) and Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-17) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UNC Greensboro, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Spartans claimed a 74-69 win against Furman.

UNC Greensboro vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 67, Western Carolina 56

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Spartans defeated the Wofford Terriers on the road on February 9 by a score of 68-64.

UNC Greensboro has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 176) on January 5

65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on December 15

72-54 at home over Radford (No. 289) on November 16

60-49 at home over Furman (No. 319) on January 12

74-69 on the road over Furman (No. 319) on February 11

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights