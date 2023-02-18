North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delaware State Hornets (5-19, 3-6 MEAC) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (12-11, 5-4 MEAC) play at Memorial Hall Gym on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.
North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dover, Delaware
- Venue: Memorial Hall Gym
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Nine of the Eagles' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).
- North Carolina Central is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.
- North Carolina Central sports a 10-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-8-0 mark from Delaware State.
North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Delaware State
|64.4
|141.1
|75.5
|141.8
|138.0
|North Carolina Central
|76.7
|141.1
|66.3
|141.8
|141.2
Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends
- North Carolina Central has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Eagles have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
- North Carolina Central is 4-5-0 ATS in conference play this year.
- The Eagles' 76.7 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 75.5 the Hornets allow.
- North Carolina Central is 5-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 75.5 points.
Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Delaware State
|11-8-0
|10-9-0
|North Carolina Central
|10-6-0
|9-7-0
North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits
|Delaware State
|North Carolina Central
|3-5
|Home Record
|11-1
|2-13
|Away Record
|1-10
|4-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-2-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|69.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.1
|61.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|2-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-5-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
