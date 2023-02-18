The Delaware State Hornets (5-19, 3-6 MEAC) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (12-11, 5-4 MEAC) play at Memorial Hall Gym on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Nine of the Eagles' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

North Carolina Central is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

North Carolina Central sports a 10-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-8-0 mark from Delaware State.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware State 64.4 141.1 75.5 141.8 138.0 North Carolina Central 76.7 141.1 66.3 141.8 141.2

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

North Carolina Central has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Eagles have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

North Carolina Central is 4-5-0 ATS in conference play this year.

The Eagles' 76.7 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 75.5 the Hornets allow.

North Carolina Central is 5-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 75.5 points.

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware State 11-8-0 10-9-0 North Carolina Central 10-6-0 9-7-0

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits

Delaware State North Carolina Central 3-5 Home Record 11-1 2-13 Away Record 1-10 4-1-0 Home ATS Record 5-2-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.1 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-5-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

