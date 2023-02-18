Saturday's game that pits the North Carolina Central Eagles (11-13) against the Delaware State Lady Hornets (4-16) at Memorial Hall Gym has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-60 in favor of North Carolina Central. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Eagles' last outing on Monday ended in a 67-54 win against Coppin State.

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 63, Delaware State 60

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

On February 6, the Eagles captured their best win of the season, a 73-68 victory over the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.

North Carolina Central has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (seven).

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 250) on December 15

67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 310) on February 13

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 326) on January 23

63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 348) on January 21

74-66 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 19

North Carolina Central Performance Insights