High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at G.B. Hodge Center has the High Point Panthers (13-12) going head to head against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 victory for heavily favored High Point.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Panthers claimed a 63-47 win over Presbyterian.
High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 68, South Carolina Upstate 55
High Point Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Panthers took down the Campbell Lady Camels 63-47 on February 8.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, High Point is 11-5 (.688%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
High Point 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 267) on January 25
- 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 294) on January 21
- 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on February 15
- 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 321) on January 14
- 71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 4
High Point Performance Insights
- The Panthers' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.2 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per contest (126th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, High Point has scored 67.2 points per game in Big South play, and 66.2 overall.
- The Panthers score 66.8 points per game at home, and 65.6 on the road.
- High Point is conceding more points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (59.7).
- The Panthers have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 67.7 points per contest, 1.5 more than their season average of 66.2.
