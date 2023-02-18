Saturday's contest at G.B. Hodge Center has the High Point Panthers (13-12) going head to head against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-55 victory for heavily favored High Point.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Panthers claimed a 63-47 win over Presbyterian.

High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 68, South Carolina Upstate 55

High Point Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Panthers took down the Campbell Lady Camels 63-47 on February 8.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, High Point is 11-5 (.688%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 267) on January 25

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 294) on January 21

63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on February 15

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 321) on January 14

71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 4

High Point Performance Insights