The Davidson Wildcats (11-14, 4-9 A-10) will attempt to break a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-13, 7-7 A-10) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: USA

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends

Davidson has compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 14-10-0 ATS this year.

A total of 10 Hawks games this season have hit the over.

Davidson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Davidson is 99th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+60000), much higher than its computer rankings (166th).

The Wildcats' national championship odds have dropped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +60000, the third-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +60000, Davidson has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

