The Davidson Wildcats (11-14, 4-9 A-10) will attempt to break a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-13, 7-7 A-10) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: USA

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline Saint Joseph's (PA) Moneyline
BetMGM Davidson (-5.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Davidson (-5) 143 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Davidson (-5) 143.5 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Davidson (-5.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends

  • Davidson has compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 14-10-0 ATS this year.
  • A total of 10 Hawks games this season have hit the over.

Davidson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • Davidson is 99th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+60000), much higher than its computer rankings (166th).
  • The Wildcats' national championship odds have dropped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +60000, the third-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +60000, Davidson has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.