Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Davidson Wildcats (11-14, 4-9 A-10) will attempt to break a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-13, 7-7 A-10) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: USA
Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Davidson Moneyline
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Davidson (-5.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Davidson (-5)
|143
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Davidson (-5)
|143.5
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Davidson (-5.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends
- Davidson has compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 14-10-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 10 Hawks games this season have hit the over.
Davidson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Davidson is 99th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+60000), much higher than its computer rankings (166th).
- The Wildcats' national championship odds have dropped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +60000, the third-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +60000, Davidson has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
