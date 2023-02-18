Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-10) and Charlotte 49ers (11-13) matching up at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 64-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The 49ers head into this game after a 75-73 loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday.
Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 64, Charlotte 63
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- When the 49ers took down the Rice Owls, the No. 95 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-61 on January 26, it was their signature win of the season so far.
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 120) on January 21
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on December 31
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on February 11
- 59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 207) on November 26
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 210) on December 19
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers average 61.3 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (242nd in college basketball). They have a -124 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.
- Charlotte's offense has been more effective in C-USA games this year, tallying 63.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.3 PPG.
- Offensively the 49ers have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 66.8 points per game, compared to 56.9 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, Charlotte is allowing 3.6 fewer points per game (65.1) than when playing on the road (68.7).
- In their last 10 games, the 49ers have been putting up 61.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 61.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
