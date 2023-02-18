Campbell vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Campbell Lady Camels (14-12) and Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-15) squaring off at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Camels are coming off of a 75-48 win against Charleston Southern in their last outing on Wednesday.
Campbell vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
Campbell vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 61, Presbyterian 58
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Camels captured their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who rank No. 309 in our computer rankings, 47-38.
- Campbell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).
Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 12
- 61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on December 29
- 54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 28
- 64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 7
- 56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 340) on December 31
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Lady Camels have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 58.7 points per game, 301st in college basketball, and are allowing 52 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Campbell has put up 56.9 points per game in Big South action, and 58.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Camels are averaging 9.8 more points per game at home (64.3) than on the road (54.5).
- At home, Campbell concedes 48.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 52.4.
- The Lady Camels are averaging 56.2 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.5 fewer points than their average for the season (58.7).
