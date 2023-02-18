Saturday's game features the Troy Trojans (16-10) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-17) matching up at Trojan Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-68 victory for heavily favored Troy according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Mountaineers enter this contest after a 71-65 loss to Old Dominion on Thursday.

Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Appalachian State vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 83, Appalachian State 68

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Mountaineers beat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at home on December 20 by a score of 87-81.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Trojans are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on December 29

96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on January 14

84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 27

81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on January 21

63-55 at home over Georgia State (No. 259) on February 9

Appalachian State Performance Insights