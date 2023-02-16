Thursday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Drexel Dragons (15-12, 9-6 CAA) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Daskalakis Athletic Center features the Dragons' Amari Williams and the Seahawks' Trazarien White as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.

How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel

Game Day: Thursday, February 16

Thursday, February 16 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Daskalakis Athletic Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC Sports Networks

UNC Wilmington's Last Game

In its previous game, UNC Wilmington topped the Northeastern on Saturday, 71-59. Its top scorer was White with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trazarien White 23 7 1 2 0 0 Shykeim Phillips 14 1 1 4 0 0 Amari Kelly 14 7 0 0 0 1

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

White paces the Seahawks in scoring (13.6 points per game) and rebounding (5.4), and produces 1.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Amari Kelly is putting up a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.9 points and 0.7 assists, making 61% of his shots from the floor.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes gets the Seahawks 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Shykeim Phillips is posting 9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the field.

Jamarii Thomas is No. 1 on the Seahawks in assists (2.1 per game), and posts 7 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

