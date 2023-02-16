North Carolina vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (17-8) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7) at Reynolds Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of NC State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Tar Heels claimed a 73-55 victory against Boston College.
North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Carolina vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 70, North Carolina 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' best win this season came in a 61-56 victory over the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on January 19.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.
- North Carolina has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 27
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 23) on November 24
- 70-57 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 22
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels put up 71.8 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 60.2 per outing (67th in college basketball). They have a +291 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.
- North Carolina has averaged 6.1 fewer points in ACC games (65.7) than overall (71.8).
- The Tar Heels average 75.0 points per game at home, and 66.1 away.
- At home North Carolina is allowing 53.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than it is on the road (65.9).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Tar Heels are putting up 66.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than their season average (71.8).
