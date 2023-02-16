The North Carolina Tar Heels' (18-7) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (17-8) at Reynolds Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

NC State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels' 71.8 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.3 the Wolfpack give up.

North Carolina has a 17-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

North Carolina is 15-5 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

The 71.6 points per game the Wolfpack score are 11.4 more points than the Tar Heels allow (60.2).

NC State is 15-5 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

NC State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.8 points.

This season the Wolfpack are shooting 43.8% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Tar Heels concede.

The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

