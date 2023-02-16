NC State vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (17-8) versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7) at Reynolds Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their last game on Sunday, the Wolfpack suffered a 71-59 loss to Virginia.
NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 70, North Carolina 60
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's best win of the season came in a 94-81 victory against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on December 1.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.
- NC State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 5) on January 22
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on December 5
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on December 11
- 71-61 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on January 19
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 71.6 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball while giving up 61.3 per contest to rank 95th in college basketball) and have a +258 scoring differential overall.
- With 64.6 points per game in ACC matchups, NC State is scoring 7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.6 PPG).
- In home games, the Wolfpack are averaging 12.6 more points per game (76.4) than they are in away games (63.8).
- NC State is giving up 58.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.4 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (65.9).
- On offense, the Wolfpack have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 64.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 71.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.
