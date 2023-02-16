The Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Duke Blue Devils (22-3), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 66.3 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 58.5 the Hokies give up.

Duke is 22-2 when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.

When it scores more than 58.5 points, Duke is 17-0.

The 74.4 points per game the Hokies average are 24.2 more points than the Blue Devils give up (50.2).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 50.2 points, it is 20-4.

Virginia Tech is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Blue Devils give up.

Duke Schedule