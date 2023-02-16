How to Watch the Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Duke Blue Devils (22-3), winners of four straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils' 66.3 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 58.5 the Hokies give up.
- Duke is 22-2 when giving up fewer than 74.4 points.
- When it scores more than 58.5 points, Duke is 17-0.
- The 74.4 points per game the Hokies average are 24.2 more points than the Blue Devils give up (50.2).
- When Virginia Tech puts up more than 50.2 points, it is 20-4.
- Virginia Tech is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
- This season the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Blue Devils give up.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 57-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/9/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 68-27
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/12/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 50-40
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
