Duke vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (20-4) versus the Duke Blue Devils (22-3) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-58 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Blue Devils' last contest on Sunday ended in a 50-40 victory against Miami (FL).
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Duke 58
Duke Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Blue Devils took down the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 57-52, on February 5.
- The Blue Devils have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Duke is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 1
- 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 35) on December 11
- 65-47 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils have a +401 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.3 points per game, 161st in college basketball, and are giving up 50.2 per contest to rank second in college basketball.
- Duke has averaged 4.5 fewer points in ACC games (61.8) than overall (66.3).
- The Blue Devils score 69.1 points per game at home, and 65.8 on the road.
- Duke gives up 49.8 points per game at home, and 49.1 away.
- While the Blue Devils are averaging 66.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 60.0 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.