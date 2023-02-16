Thursday's game features the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (18-9) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-16) clashing at Ted Constant Convocation Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-58 victory for heavily favored Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.

The Mountaineers are coming off of an 84-73 loss to Georgia Southern in their most recent game on Saturday.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Old Dominion 71, Appalachian State 58

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

  • The Mountaineers captured their signature win of the season on December 29 by securing an 81-55 victory over the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.
  • Appalachian State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 27
  • 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 14
  • 59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 7
  • 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on January 21
  • 87-81 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 235) on December 20

Appalachian State Performance Insights

  • The Mountaineers put up 68.5 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (311th in college basketball). They have a -48 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Appalachian State has scored 66.7 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 68.5 overall.
  • At home, the Mountaineers score 73.3 points per game. On the road, they score 64.2.
  • At home, Appalachian State concedes 65.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 75.1.
  • The Mountaineers are putting up 68.3 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.2 fewer points than their average for the season (68.5).

