LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 144-138 win versus the Hawks, Ball totaled 30 points, six rebounds and 15 assists.

Let's look at Ball's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.2 22.4 Rebounds 7.5 6.1 8.2 Assists 9.5 8.4 8.7 PRA 42.5 37.7 39.3 PR 32.5 29.3 30.6 3PM 3.5 3.8 3.5



LaMelo Ball Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, LaMelo Ball has made 8.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 10.5 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ball's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the worst defensive team in the league, allowing 122.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs have allowed 43.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have conceded 26.5 per contest, 28th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2022 29 24 8 7 4 1 0

