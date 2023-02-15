Wednesday's game between the High Point Panthers (12-12) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-55 and heavily favors High Point to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Panthers claimed a 73-56 victory over Longwood.

High Point vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

High Point vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 67, Presbyterian 55

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers beat the Longwood Lancers in a 79-50 win on December 29. It was their signature victory of the season.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

73-56 on the road over Longwood (No. 166) on February 11

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on January 25

63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on February 8

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 14

71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 4

High Point Performance Insights